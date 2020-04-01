Mar 31 (.) – Global footballers union FIFPRO said closing the current season should be the priority when football can finally resume after the coronavirus outbreak.

Soccer is stopped all over the world. The domestic leagues are on hold and national team tournaments such as the Euro Cup and the Copa América have been postponed until next year, and it is unclear when the ball will roll again.

FIFPRO General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann has ruled out for the moment the option of not completing the 2019-2020 season.

“Everyone in football will lose if that happens,” he told reporters on a conference call. “I don’t think it’s responsible to consider it at the moment.”

“If we have any chance of ending the season, we have to do it, because the impact for players and other areas will be great if we don’t do it,” he added.

(Written by Brian Homewood; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)