The players of the women’s team of Monarcas began to say goodbye to the fans and the city of Morelia after the move of the club to Mazatlán was announced.

Diana Guatemala joined the squad for the 2018 Apertura and, despite her young age, consolidated as a fundamental piece in the “Monarchy” scheme; At 18, he boasts 49 matches in the First Division and related his experience on social networks.

“I thank the female Monarchs for opening the doors and trusting me, the coaching staff that always supported us and taught us new things. I met wonderful people who helped me get ahead and never give up. This is all painful, but that’s the way it is; see you soon ”, he published.

Sahiry Cruz, a native of Aguascalientes, thanked the fans “for all their support in each game and the beautiful city that opened its doors to me”; He also assured that the situation does not mean goodbye.

For her part, the central defender, Michell Guerrero, chose a series of photographs in training and games of the “Canary Islands” to ensure that she always loved and fought for the Purépecha colors.

“Being the official change of venue, I can only thank each of the Morelia fans who gave us their unconditional support. I have them in my heart and this beautiful shirt that I proudly wore, ”added the defender.

Daniela Reyes joined the emotional publications with the hashtag # RojiamarillaDeCorazón, as well as with a message in which she defined the club as “the best institution”.

“Thank you forever, thank you for allowing me to fulfill my dream and for preparing myself every day to be a better person and athlete. Simply thanks to the best institution that I will always have in my heart, ”wrote number 21.

