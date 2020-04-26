“Women footballers around the world face layoffs, unsafe working conditions, unpaid wages and loss of income, and violations of their rights and protections.” This is how the “Raising Our Game”, the Fifpro annual report on the evolution of women’s football, usually published at the start of the year, but postponed until April due to the epidemic of covid-19 .

The international players ‘union points to the players’ lack of consideration for the players and their deep concern for the future. For them, communication would be inconsistent, if not non-existent. Questioned by Fifpro, the players indeed note a great disparity in the way of receiving information on the health and salary situation between the male players and them. While the former receive frequent and almost daily updates, the latter remain in total blur.

Players are valued assets, players are nothing

Fifpro also alerts to the mental well-being of the players. While careers in women’s sport were sporadic and short-lived, the pandemic has reinforced this fragile situation. Wages fell without any negotiation beforehand and the players were imposed partial unemployment, at the risk of being made redundant.

Unlike men’s football, where the players represent a market value and are considered as financial assets, the players do not weigh anything and can be dismissed freely and without remorse. The coronavirus crisis only reinforces this uneven situation.

Uncertainty grows, the vast majority of players are worried about the probable bankruptcies of clubs and the future of their football, seen more and more as an adjustment variable in times of crisis. When everything is going well and growth is perpetuated, investments in women’s sport, in women’s football, flow. But when the recession hits, this sector is immediately impacted.

“For a long time, the growth of the industry has been significant and has allowed the emergence of a professional women’s football market. This journey was long and difficult for the recognition of the players but this gained visibility is today greatly threatened “.

Physiological and psychological health are then affected. The first studies show dramatic changes in the mental, emotional, physical and social environment of professional players. Many symptoms appear, such as an alteration in their menstrual cycles, stress, insomnia and eating disorders.

Four proposals to change everything

So the return of football will be a challenge and a real challenge. Strong measures will have to be taken to guarantee the stability of their sector but also its own survival. Fifpro offers precisely four.

Strengthen the economic development of women’s football through tax exemptions and reductions, give the discipline priority access to media slots and sports facilities in order to develop its popularity, give primacy to international meetings, national selections and impose on professional male clubs creating elite female sections.

But these are only proposals supported and defended by the international union. There is no indication that the authorities will make these kinds of decisions.