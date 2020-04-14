Neymar it takes several weeks without something that, under normal conditions, would be news. It will be difficult for many to imagine the Brazilian during the confinement, but the truth is that he lives like a king in his mansion. Next to him are his inseparable ‘toiss’, a group of friends he pays 11,000 euros a month for keeping him company and going to the best parties together. At their disposal is a soccer field, a tennis court, another beach volleyball court and restaurants.

Morata and its luxurious mansion with lake

In Spain he has also aroused great envy among his followers Álvaro Morata. The striker of the Atlético de Madrid He has been widely criticized on Instagram after uploading, to this social network, a photograph kissing Alice Campello in front of an idyllic lake. Morata has not hesitated to respond to all those who have wanted to tug her ears for having broken the confinement: “It is my home“

The confinement of Madridistas

The best soccer players on the planet have luxurious mansions with a gym at their disposal to keep fit. The captain of the Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, recently shared a video with his followers, around eleven at night, in which he said: “It is always a good time to train” Toni Kroos, Ramos’s teammate in the white team, has goals at home where he has repeated, although without a goalkeeper, the Olympic goal that marked the Valencia in the last Spanish Super Cup. MarceloFor its part, it has a ‘teqball’ table, as it has shown on its social networks, to kill the dead hours.

Ronaldo and Messi with their families

When it comes to the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and MessiThey enjoy their luxurious mansions with their family during confinement. The attacker of the Juventus He is in Madeira with his children, his mother, his partner and his sisters. This has been shown by both Ronaldo himself and Katia Aveiro on Instagram. True to his discreet profile, Messi has chosen not to boast neither luxury nor his mansion of 6 millions of euros. The striker of the Barcelona He has only shared photos training or with his family.