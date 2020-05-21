Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. a10

The decision that the Mx League makes about the future of the Clausura 2020 tournament should be made with great care and with the health of the players and their families in mind, said Ismael Valadez, sports advisor to the Mexican Association of Soccer Players (AMF).

Meanwhile, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the CDMX Government, unveiled a gradual plan towards the new normality, which contemplates that massive sports events, such as soccer matches, resume when the epidemiological light is orange, which expected in late July. The duels must be played without an audience and with previous tests of Covid-19 to the players.

The owners of the Mx League will analyze this week the possible scenarios about the Clausura 2020, which could be to cancel it. One of the complications to reactivate the competition is that not all the teams can start a preseason match, like América, Pumas and Cruz Azul, which are located in the capital, which is the epicenter of the infection in the country.

Until now there has not been an opening on the part of the League and the Mexican Soccer Federation so that they listen to the points of view of the players, perhaps so that the subject is not made so public, although the soccer player is the one who risks health; They want to play, but they ask for guarantees in the protocols, Valadez said.

He revealed that several elements of the Mx League expressed their concern about possible contagions in case the tournament resumes, since it would also expose the relatives of the members of each campus.

You can not play with the health of the footballer, in addition, there are many people who are around them. Although everyone wants to return to the courts, some tell me that they can take the measures that the club asks of them, but they cannot be sure that their partner or close people have done so, and if there is a contagion something serious could happen; care must be taken with what is to be approved.

Regarding contracts that expire in June or a possible reduction in wages to stabilize the clubs’ economy, Valadez indicated that we are still waiting for something official, but acknowledged that there have been attempts to force players to accept agreements that could harm them. .

From the first week that the pandemic began, the footballer was open to collaborating, because it is an issue that affects everyone. Unfortunately some clubs abused this situation and wanted to pressure some to sign agreements when the player was not entirely satisfied, in which case they can get into a controversy with the support of the AMF.

He noted that the disappearance of Ascenso Mx and the division between managers who challenge each other publicly, referring to the challenge that Alejandro Irarragori, owner of Santos and Atlas, launched to Jesús Martínez, owner of Grupo Pachuca, only demonstrates the crisis that the soccer in Mexico.

There must be severe self-criticism to find better ways, adjust the issue of promotion and find the best scenario for the footballer in case the tournament returns.

He regretted that until now neither the footballers and the clubs of the Ascent have been invited to the work tables for the creation of the so-called Expansion League. The tournament will be formed by people who are not going to participate, it is incredible.

Despite the fact that FIFA did not endorse the AMF after sending a letter to announce the effects that the elimination of the Promotion will have on players, Valadez assured that we will continue to raise our voices on that channel so that they know everything that is happening in the Mx League, because they want the World Cup, but the house is quite dirty.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, head of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, made it clear that the decision to cancel Clausura 2020 is the sole responsibility of the Mx League.

Returning to the activity in better or optimal conditions is not a suggestion or has not been made by the health authority, it seems to me more a decision that the League and Federation must make to see what is most convenient, he told the Eighth sports

.