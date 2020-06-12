Nelson Semedo or Dele Alli They are only the latest to join a long list of footballers who in recent months have been involved in controversy for having skipped any of the measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Barça winger recently attended a party with more than 15 people, while the Tottenham player will miss the first game in the resumption of the Premier plus a fine of 60,000 euros after starring in a controversial video in which he ironic with the coronavirus and pointed to an Asian.

Nelson Semedo had to train apart from his teammates Barcelona this Thursday after he was hunted in a meeting with more than 15 people inside a restaurant, thus skipping the government measure and the protocol of the League. Although the winger has been lucky and will be able to travel to Mallorca, after he has tested negative for the coronavirus test. Who will miss the first match in the resumption of the Premier League is Dele Alli for a controversial video in which he mocked the coronavirus and which has cost him a sanction by the Football Association, so he will not be able to be in the duel against Manchester United on June 19.

In the last three months there have been many footballers who have been singled out after skipping any of the confinement rules imposed in their countries. The Valladolid player Pedro Porro He was fined for going shopping 15 kilometers from his home at the beginning of the confinement, as the player from the Pucelano team explained. Luka Jovic He was denounced by the police for skipping the quarantine and traveling to Serbia. No less controversial was the famous barbecue of some Sevilla players, without respecting the number of people or the safety distance once the return to training in the League had already been launched.

In England, there have been several footballers who, while the number of coronavirus infections is growing, chose to attend parties of all kinds, such as Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell. On other occasions the controversy has arisen on the pitch itself with effusive celebrations and hugs in the Bundesliga or Sánchez Pizjuán, forgetting the recommendation not to do it and keep the physical distance when not playing.