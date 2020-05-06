A player and a physiotherapist from Borussia Mönchengladbach They are among the ten positives of the first series of coronavirus tests between players and assistants of the 36 clubs of the first and second Bundesliga, according to various German media.

05/06/2020

Act at 13:26

CEST

EFE

The player, according to information from the newspaper “Bild” and the magazine “Kicker”, would have given negative in the second test.

If a third test is also negative, the player could join the group’s workouts, which are expected to restart on Thursday.

The German Football League (DFL) reported on Monday that there had been ten positives in the first series of tests without identifying the affected clubs.

Footballer and physiotherapist from Borussia Monchengladbach test positive for coronavirus | .

Likewise, the DFL had asked the clubs to dispense with providing separate information and to allow centralization of the information.

Regular tests are part of the DFL prevention plan in order to resume the season.

In addition to the two Gladbach cases, three Cologne cases are known – from the first Bundesliga – one in the Erzgebirge Aue and another in the Dynamo Dresden, these last two teams from the second Bundesliga.

Precisely this Wednesday the German government must decide when the Bundesliga will resume behind closed doors.

.