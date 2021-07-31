Football | Waiting for Messi, the Blaugrana hope has its own name: Memphis Depay

Waiting for Messi, the Blaugrana fans are excited about Depay. The Dutch star was an express request of Ronald Koeman, who seems to begin to agree with the insistence on bringing his compatriot. Holder with Griezmann in the attack, to which the exit poster that the directive has placed on him is not weighed either. Both attackers were very connected on the field and they showed that the good guys always have a place together.

There was also a starting place for the Austrian pearl, Yusuf Demir, in charge of making a goal at will from the combination of his two attack partners. And it is that Depay returned to mark, assisted by his selection partner, Frenkie de Jong, but He also participated on many occasions showing the necessary spark that at specific moments the Barça team is missing.

The rival, who was more shot, accused the last minute casualties. Without getting too complicated, the 4-3-3 that Koeman seems to subscribe to this season had a good staging. With the party on track and the spotlights on Depay lit was the turn of the heavyweights, with the entry of Busquets and Alba, already back after the Eurocup. The left-back replaced Dest, who occupied the opposite demarcation of his band, a sign that it is once again an option on the left to download minutes that side, this year with the Emerson booster in its natural position.

The commitment to young people

Koeman also returned to give entry to several names that are already beginning to be familiar to culés fans, such as Nico González or Gavi, in addition to the already mentioned Demir. Who knows if they could have a role close to that of the Mingueza, Ansu Fati or Ilaix Moriba from last year. At least it is already known that the Dutchman does not tremble with the boys from the quarry. Neither with Riqui Puig, to whom he does not hold a grudge for the delicate moments of the past campaign. A player who takes advantage of his options, closing the victory with the third Blaugrana goal.

Those that do seem to be further away are the Umtiti, Braithwaite or Pjanic, which with the exception of Bosnian (came out in 79) They did not enjoy minutes and could have the hours counted in ‘Can Barça’. While the fans await Leo and his renewal, the return in good condition of Ansu Fati, the debut of Agüero and even the arrival of someone who gives a level jump to the team in some magical exchange of Laporta, The one who is inspiring so far has a first and last name: Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has a duende, he is different and fits with the ‘Barça style’. And for now is the best news of the preseason.

