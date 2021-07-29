Football | Villareal and Levante tie in a wet gunpowder match

Villarreal and Levante They drew 0-0 this Thursday in a little lively friendly, with only one scoring chance for him. Levantinist José Campaña and in which the worst news was the injury of Dani Parejo, who withdrew after a quarter of an hour on a stretcher after suffering a puncture in the right calf.

To Villarreal The lack of rhythm was hardly noticed at the start, since his last friendly was a week ago and later he had to interrupt his preparation when he detected several cases of coronavirus in the squad, and wanted to dominate with the ball from the first minute of the crash.

After a first approximation of the Villarreal with a center from Peña from the right that did not finish off Yeremy pine, Levante responded with an individual action by José Campaña, who freed himself from his defender’s mark and shot from the front too focused.

The team of Unai emery took advantage of that Coke was out of place on the left wing to exploit the right wing with Peña and the youth squad Hassan, very active in the first section of the game. However, the bad news accumulated for him Villarreal with Parejo’s injury, with a puncture in the right calf, and a bad start of Filip before minute 20.

The uprising stepped forward and Bell, assisted by Pablo Martinez, He tried to impose himself in the medullary already with Equal out of action. The Sevillian midfielder was about to find the goal prize with a direct free kick that saved with a great save Filip to keep the tie at halftime.

Emery, to avoid more risks, changed the whole team for the second half and the script was almost traced to the one at the beginning with a Villarreal commanding and playing from behind with Morlanes as head of operations. Paco Lopez, for his part, he waited for the first quarter of an hour of the second act to modify his formation completely.

The rhythm of the game plummeted and neither team stepped on the rival goal. The Levante was the one that tried in the final stretch, with the internships of Jorge De Frutos and Bardhi from the sides, but was unable to safely shoot into the goal defended by Iker Alvarez.

The tie, which saved in extremis Rober Pier in the small area in the 87th minute when intercepting a goal pass from Mario, leaves the Villarreal without knowing the victory in this preseason and the I raised, However, he remains undefeated before visiting Valencia this Friday in the most demanding preparation duel of the summer for those of Paco López.

