Football | Valencia-Levante: Alderete opts for a bronco derby for the ‘ché’ team

Match sheet:

1.- Valencia: Mamardashvili; Thierry, Alderete, Diakhaby, Vázquez; Jason, Burlamaqui, Guillamón, Gayà, Guedes and Maxi. Paulista, Cheryshev, Sobrino, Vallejo, Diego López, Javi Guerra and Joseda also played.

0.- Lift: Cárdenas; They are, Róber Pier, Vezo, Clerc; Radoja, Campaign, Bardhi, De Frutos; Soldier and Roger. Morales, Malsa, Melero, Miramón, Pablo Martínez, Dani Gómez, Postigo, Coke and Cantero also played.

Soccer

🚨🚨 ⚽ Bordalás will be the next Valencia coach! Follow the last hour of football

05/25/2021 AT 18:06

-Goal: 1-0, m.70, Alderete.

-Referee: Saúl Ais (Valencian school). He expelled the Levantine Malsa (m.57) and admonished Burlamaqui (m.72) and Joseda (m.89) with a yellow card and by Levante to Radoja (m.28), Vezo (m.47 ) and Postigo (m.82).

-Stadium: Antonio Puchades from the sports city of Paterna.

Valencia, with Jose Luis Gayà ahead of the young man Jesus Vazquez on the left and the impetuous Alessandro Burlamaqui in the center of the field with Hugo Guillamón, He tried to have the ball but it was difficult for him to create and his first great opportunities came in long balls but both Maxi Gomez as Vázquez lacked expertise to hit the final shot.

With Gayà as a stiletto, Valencia maintained the initiative but little by little Levante got hooked on the clash through José Campaña, first with quick exits and then with greater territorial control. But neither Roberto Soldado neither Jorge de Frutos they could surpass Mamardashvili in their auctions.

Guedes and De Frutos

Image Source: .

The clash gained in intensity and in collisions and lost continuity but, after another long pass, Maxi brushed the goal with a shot from the crossbar. Too Gonçalo Guedes and Gayà could score but Dani Cardenas stopped with solvency.

Soldado requested a penalty after a ball that hit Omar Alderete’s hand but the referee did not understand it that way and the clash came goalless at half-time.

Another good stop from Cárdenas to Maxi opened the second part and a new stage of Valencian dominance, which included the expulsion of Mickäel Malsa As soon as he left after a controversial action with Burlamaqui that did not seem so bad or that it could even have been the fault of the Peruvian.

GAYÁ PUTS THE MUSIC AND ALDERETE DOES NOT FORGIVE

Paco Lopez tried to revitalize his team with a fivefold change while Jose Bordalás he stretched more to his starting block but ended up reforming his attack in search of players who would surprise Cárdenas.

In the subsequent play the wall was finally knocked down but it was Omar Alderete who did it by getting rid of the bad mark of Rober pier and finish off with a solid header a good cross from Gayà in a lateral foul.

After the goal, Valencia backed down (something that was accentuated with the departure of new homegrown players) and Levante, despite being at a disadvantage, launched the attack but barely had a center of Dani gomez that Mamardashvili solved for sure.

The Levantine team ended up more focused than on seeking a draw in their confrontation with the referee, understanding that the criteria were not the same for both teams and that they ended up expelling an assistant of Paco López.

The league

Levante-Cádiz: Orriols says goodbye to the season in the goodbye of Augusto Fernández

05/21/2021 AT 18:45

The league

VOTE: Who is to blame for the Barça debacle in the League?

05/11/2021 AT 10:36 PM