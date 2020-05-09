The Kansas City Chiefs will begin defending their Super Bowl title on September 10, when they host the Houston Texans in what will be the opening game of the NFL season, as long as the coronavirus pandemic allows. .

In 2019, the Texans won a regular season game at Arrowhead Stadium. But at the same venue, they squandered a 24-0 lead to be eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs.

From the calendar for the weekend that will mark the start of the season, Tom Brady’s debut with Tampa Bay, facing Drew Brees and New Orleans on September 13, also attracts attention. It will be the first quarterback matchup in more than 40 years in NFL history.

The opening of the SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area is scheduled for that same Sunday, but at night, when the Rams are hosting the Cowboys.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will open on September 21, a Monday night, when the Raiders face off with Brees and the Saints.

The 32 teams released their calendars Thursday night. Soon thereafter, the NFL would release the full 2020 schedule.

The NFL schedule, offseason activities, and preseason should be considered somewhat tentative, given the current ban on large concentrations of people due to the global health crisis.

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has emphasized that the league is preparing for a normal season, with some contingency plans.

“The league and clubs have been in contact with relevant authorities at the local, state and federal levels, and will continue to be,” said Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman.

The traditional double card on the first Monday of the season will be shaped by Pittsburgh’s visit to the New York Giants, who have debuting coach Joe Judge, and by the meeting in which Denver will host Tennessee.

“The main positive aspect is that we prepare to play (American) football. That’s the greatest thing, “said Judge. “Once you have the calendar, this starts to move a little bit faster inside your mind, in terms of preparing for what is in front of you.”

Joe Burrow, the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, will debut in the regular season with the Bengals at home, against the Chargers and Justin Herbert, the sixth-man recruited during the April teleconference ceremony.

In week 13, the Bengals will face the other precious rookie quarterback, Tua Tagavailoa, of the Miami Dolphins.

New England will be without Brady as a quarterback in an opening game for just the second time since 2001. The star was suspended during the first four games of 2016.

The Patriots will host Miami on the first Sunday of the season.

On Thanksgiving Day, the program includes the duels of Houston in Detroit and Washington in Dallas. At night, two of the fiercest rivals in the league will collide when Baltimore visits Pittsburgh.

During the final stretch of the campaign, there will be games scheduled for Saturday night, but the rivals have not been defined yet, with the aim of giving the NFL flexibility to opt for attractive games. It is something that the league has implemented in other years.

A duel at the dawn of the season that is sure to get a lot of attention will confront the last two Most Valuable Players in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. The Chiefs take on the Ravens on Monday night of Week 3 in Kansas City.

Both Baltimore and Kansas City will have five night games on the season, as will New England, Dallas, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, and the Rams.

In contrast, Detroit and Washington will not play once in prime time.

The NFL had already canceled planned visits to Britain and Mexico due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

