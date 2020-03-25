Football unites against coronavirus

Soccer has decided to turn to the fight coronavirus. The king sport lives days of stoppage as a result of the expansion of COVID-19 and its protagonists have chosen to set an example and put several of its resources in the hands of health. Online charity tournaments, donation campaigns or directly altruistic acts are being carried out by football celebrities or by the clubs themselves.

Accustomed to receiving millionaire salaries, these days there are several characters related to the world of football who have not wanted to miss the opportunity to show their commitment to society. From Real Madrid, through Guardiola, Isco or Sergio Ramos, everyone has wanted to do their bit to collaborate to try to stop a pandemic that continues to increase.

In Spain, one of the main countries affected by the coronavirus, the Real Madrid He has not hesitated to help. The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, He confirmed that, after a talk with Florentino Pérez, the President has promised to donate on behalf of the club “a very important contribution in health matters.”

The entity thus joins several of its players, who have also chosen to promote donation campaigns. Isco and his partner, Sara Sálamo, have created a crowfunding called ‘Descorónate’, with which they hope to raise half a million euros and that in just 24 hours It is already close to 100,000 euros. Among the people who have joined the Madrid midfielder campaign are colleagues like Varane, Casemiro or Courtois.

Another of those who has not missed the opportunity to ask for help is Sergio Ramos. The captain of Real Madrid together with Pilar Rubio and two of her children, she promoted a ‘Unicef’ campaign to raise funds to reduce the effects of the pandemic.

But one of the greatest contributions has come in the last hours from the hand of Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City coach has donated a million euros to fight the coronavirus.

They take advantage of eSports to raise funds

But one of the most striking initiatives is the one that has been formed through virtual sports. Ibai Llanos set up a FIFA20 charity tournament which had the participation of 18 representatives of the First division teams. It raised funds to curb the incidence of the pandemic.

But they were not the only ones. Atlético de Madrid player Mario Hermoso has also organized charity games to raise funds that will go to the Red Cross. The campaign mounted by the rojiblanco center also has the support of Borja Iglesias, who has also joined the cause.