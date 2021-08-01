Football, transfer market | Rafa Mir, the striker that Tokyo 2020 has revalued

The sub-23, sub-24 limit due to the postponement of the competition for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, although with three possible exceptions per selection, make Tokio2020 a showcase for footballers unknown to the general public and who seek to give a jumped further in their careers.

A clear example is Rafa Mir. His 16 goals last season at Huesca, 13 in LaLiga Santander and three in Copa del Rey, made him the one chosen by Luis de la Fuente to be Spain’s ‘9’, although Mikel Oyarzabal was initially employed as such, to despite not being his natural position, during the first four matches of the tournament.

Transfer market

The incredible figures of Alaba’s ‘free’ transfer: commissions, 9-figure salary

YESTERDAY AT 18:04

Rafa Mir played 54 minutes in the first three games for the Murcian forward, but he kept working and his time came. July 31 was his day, one of the most special as a footballer. With Spain eliminated, he took the field in the 90 + 2 minute and only one later the tie was invented fighting a ball inside the area to force extra time. And already in overtime he completed his hat-trick with two great definitions of first.

He has a goal. And the goal is expensive. That is what a Wolverhampton thought that, despite not being obliged, let him go to the Olympics. I wanted it to revalue even more – in 2021 it has gone from 5.5 million euros to 12 in value, according to the specialized website Transfermarkt-. His future, as Rafa Mir himself wants, is far from the English club.

From the future sale, the club that has helped him establish himself in the elite, Huesca, will take a good pinch of 25 percent; amount that would make him comfortably plan the season after relegation to the second division. Atlético de Madrid, at the request of a striker by Diego Pablo Simeone, monitors their situation.

Transfer market

Real Madrid’s dilemma with Kubo: Cash or future?

07/29/2021 AT 18:22

Transfer market

OFFICIAL: Varane leaves Madrid and is a new Manchester United player

07/27/2021 AT 18:15