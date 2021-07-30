Football, transfer market | Mbappé, angry with PSG: New turn in his situation

Mbappé is the great star of the transfer market, as he could leave PSG this summer or the next as he has not renewed his contract. The player gave an interview to the official magazine of the Parisian club where he told what his biggest dream is. “My biggest dream would be to win the Champions League with PSG, it would be something formidable“, confessed Mbappé.

This Friday the French media ‘L’Equipe’ tells that the footballer is angry with the club for not agreeing with the ‘timings’ of publication of the interview. The player’s environment believes that it is a maneuver by PSG to pressure Mbappé to renew his contract and thus not leave free in 2022.

Kylian Mbappé frustrated after losing the French Cup with PSG.

Image Source: .

Soccer

Ilaix Moriba, Trippier and Locatelli, names of the day

2 HOURS AGO

‘L’Equipe’ also informs that Leonardo, PSG sports director, has abandoned the negotiations with Mbappé and that it is Nasser Al-Khelaïfi personally who is responsible for the forward signing a new contract that binds him to the Parisian club for many years more.

Soccer

Wolfsburg-Atlético de Madrid: Schedule and where to watch

3 HOURS AGO

Soccer

Pochettino, on the renewal of Mbappé: “In no case did he talk to me about that”

12 HOURS AGO