Football | The tremendous anger of Unai Emery that cost him the expulsion

Unai emery He has always been characterized by being an intense coach from the benches and a friendly was not going to be less. In minute 48, Juan Foyth receives the red card and quickly, the Basque coach went to protest to the referee and he did not hesitate to expel him.
But that’s not all, when Emery decides to leave the field, faces the technician of the rival team, Jorge Sampaoli, which had to be held by his assistants so that the discussion did not go to greater lengths.
