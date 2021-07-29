Football | The message of thanks from Ramos to Varane for his time at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have shared many magical moments during their time together at Real Madrid. They have been the headlines in the defense of the merengue team and have been key pieces in the successes of the Spanish club in recent years. Now that the two have left Madrid, both are starting a new stage in other teams and will be rivals.

The PSG player wanted to thank Varane for his time at Real Madrid, posting a message on his Instagram stories. “Dear Rapha, I can only thank you for these years of friendship, companionship, and triumphs., and wish you luck in a new stage that will surely be exciting. “

In addition, Ramos also commented that they will only face the national team, winking that they will always be teammates. “If we face each other, always with your country’s team, right?“.

