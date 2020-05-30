The clubs of the Spanish championship were authorized to return to training with all their squads on Monday, the last stage before the resumption of the League on June 11, the competition announced this Saturday in a statement.

“The League clubs will start collective training starting on Monday, June 1, since today the government has issued an order for the relaxation of certain national restrictions established after the declaration of the state of alarm,” he said. the competition.

“The fourth phase, which starts next Monday, is the last step in this protocol that will lead the clubs to start the competition on June 11,” after three months of delay due to the spread of the pandemic, the League said.

According to the local government, which authorized training sessions with the entire campus prior to the competition this Saturday, the locker rooms can be reused and teams can organize work meetings with a maximum of 15 people, including coaches, without ever exceed 50% of the reception capacity of the facilities.

The referees will be able to access the sports facilities, according to the government text, but not the means.

On May 23, the Spanish government gave the go-ahead for professional sports, including the soccer championship, to resume as of June 8.

The League, through its president Javier Tebas, indicated on Friday that the season will resume on June 11 with the derby between Sevilla and Betis, and will end on July 18 or 19, eleven days and 110 games later.

The 2020-21 season will start on September 12, whenever the health situation allows it.

After two months stopped – the League was suspended on March 12 – the footballers of the first two Spanish divisions returned to training from May 10, 48 hours after having failed the coronavirus test.

The teams were able to organize individual trainings for a week following a strict sanitary protocol (no more than six players at the same time on a field, without going through the changing rooms, etc …). From May 19 sessions were allowed in small groups (maximum 10 players and then 14).

The League has scheduled “games every day” from June 11. Although they have not yet validated their schedule, UEFA wants to dedicate August to finalizing the Champions League and the Europa League, which stopped when they played in the round of 16.