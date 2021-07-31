Football | Stuttgart-Barcelona is one hour late due to a traffic jam

It is not the first setback faced by the party, since in the early afternoon the newspaper ‘Bild’ reported that two Stuttgart players had tested positive for coronavirus and that the dispute of the meeting was in danger. However, the two teams finally agreed to play after speaking with the health authorities.

The party is scheduled to host 25,000 spectators in the stands of the Mercedes-Benz Arena, the maximum capacity allowed by the authorities due to sanitary measures, and will be attended by the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta.

