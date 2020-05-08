It was a beautiful scene for soccer fans: Lionel Messi kicking a ball again.

The Barcelona star had not stepped on a training court for two months, since the Spanish authorities decreed the suspension of all kinds of sports activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Argentine and other Spanish League players resumed the actions on Friday with individual training sessions as their clubs begin to prepare for the return of football.

The players had not trained since the start of the confinement on March 14. The League was suspended indefinitely two days later.

Barcelona, ​​Seville and Villarreal were among the first teams to restart activities after the Spanish government relaxed this week some of the restrictions that had been established in this southern European country plagued by the spread of the virus.

Atlético de Madrid is ready to return to the courts on Saturday, while the Real Madrid players will return to training on Monday.

The League is expected to restart in June, with games without fans.

Players and clubs must obey a series of strict rules to guarantee the safety of all personnel during training sessions.

Players, coaching staff, the rest of the club employees who participated in the training underwent COVID-19 tests before starting their activities. Although the league has not yet released the results, some local media published that three players – still unidentified – have tested positive for coronavirus. The information has not been independently confirmed.

Club facilities are constantly disinfected, and footballers are prohibited from interacting with each other.

Messi trained alone when the Barsa television channel recorded him playing with the ball. The team released photos of him and other players performing conditioning exercises.

The media do not have access to the teams’ training, with the League and the clubs themselves being responsible for distributing video and photos of the sessions.

The Barcelona players trained in different areas of the team’s preparation facilities in order to avoid contact.

