Football says goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo, former president of the Federation and luxury spectator of the World Cup 66

English football paid an emotional tribute on social networks for the death of Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace confirmed the death at 99 years of age of the prince who during his life was closely linked to sport. Between 1955 and 1957 he was president of the English Football Federation and was even present on the day that England raised his first and only World Cup.

Therefore, the federation decreed a minute of silence on the day of the Premier League in tribute to Felipe de Edimburgo and most of the country’s teams demonstrated to praise the figure of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. In addition to the world of football, the official profiles of Formula 1 or Wimbledon have wanted to honor his figure through social networks. Even David Beckham wrote an emotional message on his official Instagram profile.