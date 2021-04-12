Football says goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo, former president of the Federation and luxury spectator of the World Cup 66

English football paid an emotional tribute on social networks for the death of Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace confirmed the death at 99 years of age of the prince who during his life was closely linked to sport. Between 1955 and 1957 he was president of the English Football Federation and was even present on the day that England raised his first and only World Cup.

Therefore, the federation decreed a minute of silence on the day of the Premier League in tribute to Felipe de Edimburgo and most of the country’s teams demonstrated to praise the figure of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. In addition to the world of football, the official profiles of Formula 1 or Wimbledon have wanted to honor his figure through social networks. Even David Beckham wrote an emotional message on his official Instagram profile.

Manchester United mourns the passing of Prince Philip of Edinburgh. Our condolences to the entire royal family at this difficult time. https://t.co/CUIXSNMpAa pic.twitter.com/vCFHZqjhE9 – Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) April 9, 2021

It is with deep regret that we have noted the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

https://t.co/N15CPHCzvP – Arsenal FC Spanish (@ArsenalEspanol) April 9, 2021

We are saddened by the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts go out to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) April 9, 2021

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness. pic.twitter.com/sgKsgcBwFP – Premier League (@premierleague) April 9, 2021

We’re saddened by the news that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. Before, during and after his spell as president of @FA, Prince Philip attended a number of FA Cup Finals and watched some famous encounters at @wembleystadium. Our sympathies are with the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/ggxxeMzK9l – Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 9, 2021