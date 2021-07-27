Football | Rodrigo de Paul already poses with the Atlético de Madrid shirt at the Wanda.

The Argentine midfielder, Rodrigo de Paul, he has enjoyed his first day as an athletic man. During the morning he held the first training session under the command of Cholo Simeone, in the afternoon he was at the Wanda Metropolitano accompanied by the president of the club, Enrique Cerezo, for the signing of the contract.

After signing the contract, the Argentine player stepped on the grass of the Metropolitan Wanda for the first time and was photographed with the shirt and next to Enrique Cerezo. Then the recent champion of the America Cup had a photo shoot dressed in short.

“The cholo” You can already count on the midfielder for the next preseason commitments. Simeone will dispute his last commitment of the preseason at the stadium De Kuip from Rotterdam at 5:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT) just one week before the start of La Liga.

Atlético will begin to defend the championship against Celta in Balaídos on August 15, the Feyenoord concluded in the fifth position of the Eredivisie last year and is a historical dutch football. It has 13 Leagues 13 Cups and 4 Super Cups of the Netherlands.

At the international level, he won the European Cup in 1970 and two UEFA Cups in 1974 and 2002. With the shock before him Feyenoord, Atlético de Madrid will have played a total of five games this season: Numancia (July 23), Salzburg (July 28), Wolfsburg (July 31) and Cádiz (August 4).

