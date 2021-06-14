Football returns, illusion returns

Football time. Finally. After a week of shocks with the positive of Busquets and the false positive of Diego Llorente, after days of individual training and debate on whether is better Janssen or Pfizer, as if we were talking about two Norwegian lanes, finally comes the debut of Spain in the Eurocup. Sweden is the rival and La Cartuja de Sevilla the stage in which the dream of this starts Selection that has the youth as a flag (Follow the game live on As.com).

And it is that Luis Enrique has turned La Roja almost like a sock. Only six of the 24 summoned played the 2018 World Cup in Russia (De Gea, Alba, Azpilicueta, Thiago, Busquets and Koke), the one of the tremendous disappointment before the host. That facelift haunts Luis Enrique in each public appearance and it is not surprising that yesterday, in the run-up to the premiere, there was talk of youth and leadership again. “I am one of the leaders, for good and for bad,” settled the Asturian. That is his way of leading the demonstration. The team is young and hungry, two excellent arguments to put an end to the setbacks suffered in the last major international events. Spain part in the background, because the favorite tag for this Eurocup falls on France, Portugal, Belgium or England. For now, today it is time to lay the first stone. With Luis Enrique it is difficult to venture an eleven, but some things seem certain. For example Unai Simon continue as a starting goalkeeper, something he has done in the last seven games, also that Pau Torres Be a leader in the center of defense. What is more risky is to find your partner against the Swedes. Laporte was a starter in the friendly with Portugal, but maybe Eric Garcia have your chance tonight. Next to them should be Marcos Llorente and Jordi Alba to the right and left, invaluable long-distance sides to break the balance and steel of Sweden.

The absence of Busquets opens the door for Rodri. The azulgrana is the last great survivor of the golden years (Eurocup-World-Eurocup) once Bouquets He did not enter the call, so we have to see who takes the lead on the pitch. Could be Koke, who together with Rodri would form a less offensive couple than in the case of Thiago or Fabian will enter the equation, while Pedri aim to carry the brush in that strip of the field. And up? Oh, upstairs … Ferran Torres and Olmo they are outlined as wings, while the great doubt to be cleared is who will be nine, nine / nine or false nine. Morata was chosen against Portugal, but Gerard Moreno, once recovered from the demanding end of the season with the Villarreal, has earned to be a starter with La Roja.

What everyone is clear about is that Sweden should not be trusted, even if it does not have players with a neon surname. Svanberg and Kulusevski’s COVID positives altered concentration, but Janne Andersson has blind faith in a team that reached the quarter-finals in the last World Cup. “We have a plan to win,” Andersson noted, which is something like the “someone has killed someone” of Gila. Albin Ekdal and Jens Cajuste are doubtful for the starting eleven, in which There should be Isak, Real Sociedad forward, as an offensive beacon. There is life beyond Ibrahimovic, but it is worse, we could say of the Swedes, the first challenge for a young and exciting Red. Two good ingredients to whet your appetite.