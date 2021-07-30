Football | Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus keep the pulse for the Superliga

The Real Madrid holds firm its intention to form a Super league. Accompanied by the Barça and the Juventus, the white club maintains the pulse to UEFA and has released an official statement to show its “satisfaction” with the judicial decision that has dismissed the appeal of the European body.

In this way, the UEFA It would look forced by the courts to revoke the records, fines and restrictions imposed these three clubs and the remaining nine that were part of the founding of the Super League.

“FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid CF express their satisfaction with the judicial decision adopted today, ordering UEFA to revoke, with immediate effect, all its actions against the founding clubs of the European Super League, including the definitive file of the disciplinary proceedings open to the aforementioned three clubs and to nullify the fines and other restrictions that were imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs, as a condition for them not to be subject to disciplinary proceedings by UEFA “, reads the statement issued by the real Madrid.

