Football | Pochettino, on the renewal of Mbappé: “In no case did he talk to me about that”

There is hardly a day that goes by without news in the soap opera Kylian Mbappé. If a few days ago it was known that, supposedly, the forward had transmitted to Mauricio Pochettino his intention not to renew with PSG, now the Argentine coach reveals that what they talked about did not happen that way. “If Mbappé told me that he will not renew? They are private conversations. But in no case Kylian spoke to me about that”, assured Pochettino.

Regarding elucidating the future of the French star, the South American coach did not release a pledge: “The only thing that is clear is that Mbappé has one more year on his contract. He is our player and we are going to treat him in the same way as a player who has five seasons left on his contract. At the sporting level, nothing changes with he”he commented. In addition, Pochettino stressed his professional attitude: “The most important thing is that he remains focused as he has shown so far, that he is still the best, that we believe he is the best”.

At the moment, sports and technical management are working to retain the player, who yesterday made statements that his dream was to be proclaimed European champion with PSG. “The club is working calmly, doing things well. At the end of the market we will see which players arrive, if they come, and we will also see which players leave”, Pochettino sentenced.

