Football | Piqué: “I hope Messi is convinced and we will have him with us soon”

Having spent practically a month with Leo Messi without a team, Gerard Piqué conveyed his intention for him to return. “We are waiting for you to sign the renewal and to have it with us. I hope you are convinced”, he pointed from the stage in Germany along with the rest of the expedition.

Piqué referred to as good news that the public can return to the stadiums and analyzed the team’s performance last year: “It was not the best of the years although we won the Cup. But without winning LaLiga or the Champions League we do not consider it to be a good year”, he qualified.

THE LEAGUE, A PRIORITY OBJECTIVE

In a season of uncertainty in many aspects, among them the continuity of Leo Messi in the club, the Barça center-back affirms to face it with ambition: “This year we are looking forward to it. The league is for us the basis of the entire season, if we are good at it in the other titles we are going through qualifying rounds and we come to March or April with options to win”added.

The Catalan defender stressed the importance of winning the domestic championship: “I’m going with the same level of enthusiasm as the first year. Trying to start well, get good dynamics. Generally when we win the leagues it is because we pick up a good rhythm and leave, or we take advantage of points and maintain this. We will try to do the same. That the Real Madrid and Atlético don’t bother, like last year “, Piqué concluded.

