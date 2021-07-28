Football, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | A difficult first phase to aspire to a promising metal

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – SPANISH MEDAL OPTIONS 2021

Spain has finished the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics with the best possible news there could be, the classification for quarters as first of group. However, the national team has left lights and shadows in these three games, in which it has mainly shown serious problems in the face of goal.

Soccer, summary of Egypt-Spain: La Roja stumbles with the first stone

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Football | Celebration in style and harangue to look for the medal

13 MINUTES AGO

In the premiere against Egypt, the most positive news from Luis de La Fuente’s team was the great level exhibited by Dani Ceballos, but a tough tackle deprived the Sevillian from finishing the match and from being able to play again in Tokyo. The Real Madrid footballer was reunited with his best version and managed Spain to perfection with an exquisite selection of passes. After the departure of Ceballos, the team got stuck and began to blame that lack of goal that has accompanied La Roja throughout the tournament.

Football | The controversy: The stomp on Ceballos that the VAR did not consider red

Against Australia, the tonic shown against Egypt in the second half would be the protagonist of the match. The Selection started with the main novelty of Asensio starting from the bench, which had not been anything successful in the first meeting. But, after the inability to generate danger, Luis de La Fuente gave him entry into the second half and was the one who assisted Mikel Oyarzabal to score the only goal of the match, which would give Spain victory.

Football | Summary of Australia-Spain: La Roja takes air ‘in extremis’ (0-1)

The game against Argentina was coming. Spain started from a good situation, with not losing it would be in the next round, but the albiceleste needed to win and raised a very physical and locked match from the beginning. The Spaniards continued without finding too much Ledesma’s goal, although when they arrived they did so with danger. It would be Merino who would score the first goal of the game. But, shortly after, Belmonte would head unopposed to beat Unai Simón who had been brilliant and sealing the final tie.

Football | Spain-Argentina: A quarter with approved scraping (1-1)

Spain has closed a bittersweet group stage, in which the desired objective has been comfortably achieved. However, the team’s performance has left a lot to be desired in some aspects. Outside of the profound lack of goal that the Spanish team has shown, Luis de La Fuente has not been able to find the key to change the plan and unclog the match when rivals pose blocking the flow of the ball.

Other players, like Marco Asensio or Mikel Oyarzabal, they have not performed as expected either. They are offensive references in their respective teams and have already accumulated several caps behind them, so they expected them to be leaders of a young team.

Soccer: Spain heads to Japan after the flight was postponed due to a mechanical problem

On the other hand, others have come out very reinforced. The defense has only conceded one goal in three games and Unai Simón has been exuberant, starring in several saves that have saved the team and imposing security. Also noteworthy is the performance of Rafa mir, who has contributed a lot in the minutes he has played.

A tough process for a hopeful future

If the group stage has been of any use, it is for La Roja to become familiar with Olympic football and also for the players to get to know and understand each other on the field.

The doubts left by the National Team are easy to dispel, a little more of success facing goal and an elaborate ‘Plan B’ for when the match gets stuck they would solve the root problems exhibited so far.

Beating Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals, this group would be at a single step of making history by achieving a medal In a sport where metal hasn’t been found since Sydney 2000.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Football | In the Games he is not the king, but neither a joke

AN HOUR AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Football | Spain-Argentina: A quarter with approved scraping (1-1)

2 HOURS AGO