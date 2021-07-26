Football | Olympic Games: The selection leaves the ‘jail’

Without a doubt, this Sunday was the happiest day for the Spanish expedition since they set foot in Japan more than a week ago. Mainly because they achieved a key victory for the future of the competition and saw compensated the work they have been doing during the last month. The goal of Oyarzabal unleashed the national team and cleared all possible fears while the goal did not arrive and missed chances accumulated.

And on the other hand, happiness comes in travel mode. Spain will no longer have more matches in Sapporo and sets course for Tokyo to stay in the Olympic village. Squad and coaching staff will share accommodation with the rest of the athletes of the Olympic tournament and, finally, they will begin to really live some Olympic Games.

This fact seems unimportant if we think that we are in Olympic Games, but the fact that football is changing venues means that footballers cannot really feel what the Olympic atmosphere is like. Without going any further, that happened to the footballers who achieved gold in Barcelona 92 as the coach and former player remembers today Abelard: “I remember that we were concentrated in a hotel of Valencia and we were going to train Paternal. One day before the final we went to Barcelona but we were concentrated in a hotel of Barcelona, we did not go to the Olympic village“.

Being able to share dining room or common areas with athletes of all modalities, see stars of different sports and soak up a competition as special as the Olympic Games is something that excites a team that hopes to be in Japan until the end of the championship after gaining momentum in this Sunday’s clash against Australia. A) Yes, Mikel Oyarzabal points out that “it will be good for the team to leave where we are, there are many days here. The team is taking it well, but changing of scene is positive and living an experience like the town it’s good, but what matters is winning, which gives us confidence. The group is united and going in the same direction. “

And beyond all the emotions that can be found, the truth is that the week in Sapporo it has become long. Anti-covid measures for some people who are passing PCR on a daily basis they have been more intense than what has been seen in other venues and the marking received by all the members of the expedition has been greater than any of those that have been seen on the pitch.

Without leaving your rooms, with security in the corridors that did not allow you to go anywhere other than a dining room, without being able to take a walk through the hotel facilities and, obviously, without being able to leave your accommodation, the hours have been made too long in the last week in ‘jail’, the name that had jokingly named the hotel.

Therefore, from now on it will be possible to stretch your legs by the Olympic village, more than two players will be able to gather in the apartments where they will be housed and the time away from training sessions and technical talks will be more bearable. Therefore, it is time to enjoy this new accommodation for a long time.