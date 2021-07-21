Football | Olympic Games: Nayadet López, the first Spanish footballer to play a Games

Since women’s football was included in the Olympic program in 1996, only 25 countries have participated in this event. Spain, which has opted to qualify twice (currently the three best European teams that remain in the previous World Cup are classified), have not yet managed to enjoy their Olympic experience, something that their male counterparts have done in 11 o

casiones (of 27 editions). However,

Tokio2021 will have the presence of a soccer player born in our country. Nayadet López (Manises, 1994) will be one of the 22 players to represent Chile in its Olympic debut

.

Nayadet was born in the Valencian town of Manises.

With a Spanish father -Benjamín- and a Chilean mother -Zulema-, he began to play soccer following in the footsteps of his brother Alexis (he has two others: José Antonio and Gina)

. Because of him, and because of an ACL injury that made her rethink her stage as a footballer, she wears the ‘6’ on her back. “When I broke my knee (2016) I asked myself whether to continue fighting to be a footballer or to leave it and dedicate myself to something else. He overcame that serious injury and decided to change my number. I chose 6 because it was the day I was injured and it reminds me that there is I have to work hard to achieve your goals. Fortunately when I got to the national team I was free and I was able to make it mine “, the protagonist tells MARCA.

Debut with ‘La Roja’

Although she played in the Valencian team, she was never called by the Spanish in any of its categories.

In 2018, after the suggestion of a follower on social networks, he decided to process dual nationality and choose to play for the Chilean team

. After months of paperwork and bureaucracy, Nayadet

debuted with the Chilean national team on October 6, 2019 with ownership and victory against Uruguay (3-0)

at the Germán Becker stadium in Temuco before 16,000 spectators. Since then, his presence in the team led by José Letelier has been fixed.

Nayadet has gone from dreaming of playing World Cups or America Cups to playing the Olympic Games

. “I knew that there was the possibility of being able to come because I was going to all the calls, but knowing that the call would be 18 (finally 22) I saw it complicated. When I saw my name on the list it made me happy. I called my parents already my family from Chile to tell them about it and they were super happy, “he explains. “The Olympic Games are something else. A past. Athletes fight for four years to achieve this dream and I will be lucky to live it. I feel fortunate to have made this dream come true,” she adds.

Chile is in Group E along with Japan, Canada and Great Britain

. “The goal is to compete well, fight each game and score points that allow us to pass the group stage. Dreaming of medals? Once we are here, it is logical to dream of winning a medal. It would be brutal!”, He exclaims.

Although his natural position is that of a midfielder, Nayadet is working as a right-back in the national team

. “I play where they tell me and however they tell me. Lately I am playing in a position that is not mine, but I am happy to play, to be able to contribute to the group and add minutes with this great team. I am very happy to help the national team and I’m going to give it my all in these Games, “he warns.

The Olympics are something else. One last. I feel lucky to have made this dream come true Nayadet Lopez

Although until the moment of her debut with the national team she had barely been able to visit Chile on a few occasions and being smaller, her attachment to the Andean country is unquestionable.

Nayadet wanted to wink at his mother, his maternal family and the whole country playing with the maternal surname (Opazo) on his back

. “When I told my mother on the phone, she was surprised, she was happy and told me that I was her idol. For a daughter who tells her that, her mother is very special,” she says excitedly.

Dream about medals

Those of Tokyo2021 will be an Olympic Games marked by COVID-19, without a doubt, but that does not prevent the participating athletes from being impregnated with that special aura

. “It is being strange because we are not in the Olympic Village, but in a hotel in Sapporo that we only leave to go to the training fields or the stadium. We have not seen anything from Japan,” says Nayadet. “We live in a bubble, they test us every 24 hours and we hardly have any relationship with anyone outside the expedition or the organization. We know the danger of the virus and we have to adapt, but without a doubt there is a special environment that is different from any other. competition, “he argues.

Since its arrives at

The Red

, Nayadet is the discordant note to the group for his Spanish accent

. “It is something that will always accompany me because I was born and live in Spain, although as there are also other players who have played or play in our country we understand each other without problems. Each time better,” he emphasizes.

CHILEAN WHO HAVE PLAYED IN SPAIN

Christiane Endler (ex Valencia)

Carla Guerrero (former Rayo Vallecano)

Camila Sáez (Rayo Vallecano)

Javiera Toro (Seville)

Francisca Lara (Villarreal)

Yanara Aedo (Rayo Vallecano)

Karen Araya (ex of Sevilla)

Yessenia López (ex from Sporting de Huelva)

Nayadet López (Espanyol)

Fernanda Pinilla (ex from Córdoba and Santa Teresa)

Nayadet has played for Valencia, Sporting Plaza Argel and Santa Teresa, where he spent five seasons before signing for Espanyol

. “Nayadet is the team’s thermometer. A footballer who gives balance, who knows how to read games very well and who is tactically super intelligent. She is always well placed, well positioned, anticipates the plays, makes those around her better. Tactically she is, if not the best, one of the best footballers that I have directed ”

Juan Carlos Antúnez, who has been his coach in Badajoz for the last five years

. “In a selection the important thing is to play and the coach will have seen in it the versatility of which he is capable of taking advantage of a certain position”, analyzes the Badajoz coach. “With me he has sometimes played as a center back for specific needs, but his vision of the game and his experience in managing the times make him a sure value in almost any position. He has the ability to do almost everything and almost everything. good “, sentence.

Nayadet is not only a benchmark inside the field but also outside it

. At 26 she stands as a

costume leader and group guide

, something that little by little is also making its way into the national team. “She is an exceptional partner, generous and always aware of what you need to be able to help you. But if there is one word that defines her, it is that of leader. She is on the field, capable of throwing the team behind her in any situation, and also outside of it where he always advocates the union of the group and make plans together to make a team “, he highlights

Ariadna Rovirola, friend and partner in Santa in recent years

.

Ambassador of Chile and Spain

“He always tells us a lot about Chile, about the national team, about the experiences he has lived there. Since he debuted with the Chilean team, he has worked hard to be able to be in a big event like the Olympic Games, doing extra gym sessions and working tactically. as I asked there. I hope it goes well for him and he enjoys the experience because he deserves it, “says the Catalan footballer.

Despite the distance (17,000 kilometers to Chile and 11,000 to Spain) and the time change that separates him from his family and friends, Nayadet is in contact with them through a WhatsApp group where he tells his news

. She knows that she will not only play for herself and her team, but that in Tokyo she will also represent Chile … and Spain. “I know that many people around me are going to cheer on Chile for me and I hope many more people will join. I am living a dream that seemed unattainable and being in the Games with the country I love is super important and a very great responsibility” , settle.

