Football | Olympic Games: Bicycle rides, ping pong games and talks with athletes: The new life for the National Team in the Villa

From not being able to leave the room to being able to take bicycle rides, play ping pong games, share an apartment, chat with athletes of all disciplines and even meet family members. The concentration of the Spanish soccer team has taken a 180 degree turn after its arrival at the Olympic village.

Although they have only been in the enclosure for 48 hours and they have had to make two long trips for Tokyo To go to training camp, the truth is that this Tuesday morning the mood changed for many of them.

