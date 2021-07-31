Football | Odriozola, third positive for covid-19 in eight days at Real Madrid

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: SCHEDULE, SCHEDULES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

The merengue group issued a statement explaining the contagion of the Gipuzkoan: “Real Madrid CF communicates that our player Álvaro Odriozola has tested positive for COVID-19”, revealed the entity of Chamartín.

On July 23, Real Madrid confirmed that the French forward Karim Benzema had given positive results and this Wednesday the 28th was David praise the one affected by a coronavirus that they already suffered in the Madrid first team in the 2020-21 season Toni Kross, Militao, Casemiro, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Nacho Fernández, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Fede Valverde.

A serious setback without a doubt for Ancelotti’s squad, who are confident that the virus will not spread further among the group. Yes OK Benzema has not maintained contact with the rest of the squad since his positive was in Lyon on the day he was returning from his vacation, Alaba and Odriozola have been working these days in Valdebebas.

