The Real Madrid star spoke about rumors of a possible departure to Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo, James, Marcelo when they won the Club World Cup title.

Photo:



ETCE file

By:

Christian Amézquita

May 1, 2020, 03:22 p.m.

The quarantine has allowed footballers to get a little closer to the fans, through clear social networks. Many have uploaded videos practicing different activities, others talk about their careers in media interviews and some decide to feed back with their followers.

In this sense, Marcelo spoke with Antonio Cassano about Real Madrid, its current status, rumors about a possible departure to Juventus and what it looks like in the future.

On Instagram, the Brazilian defender revealed that “two years ago it is said that I signed with Juve, who had on the shirt because he did not live without Cristiano … People invent many things”. Despite the fact that “it seems good to me to like the Juventus fans”, he was clear in saying that he does not want to leave Real Madrid because “I am fine and they would not let me”.

He clarified that he is happy in Spain because “I have my family and an incredible story.” Precisely about his future, he stated that he plans to continue his career for a long time and then “I do not want to work in soccer directly, but rather help the children to continue their career as soccer players.”

I mean

Of Roberto Carlos, he stated “he is my idol”, of captain Sergio Ramos he stated “from a young age he saw a very great leadership” and for Zidane “he has made it incredible with work and humility”.

I mean

Lastly, he said that both Vinicius and Rodrygo “see them as children.” Of the first he considers it “incredible, top, top for his dribbling and explosion”, while what of the second “seems that he has been playing for ten years”.

.