The famous Portuguese coach revealed an anecdote about his past as Real Madrid coach.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Christian Amézquita

May 02, 2020, 02:13 p.m.

The 2011/12 season will be unforgettable for coach José Mourinho. That year he not only won the Spanish league with Real Madrid, but also cut the hegemony of one of the best teams in the history of football: Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

The Portuguese managed to play the Blaugrana team from you to you and win the pulse, from a vertical and fast game. Everything seemed an idyll, but recently, Mourinho himself revealed that at that time he also suffered the greatest disappointment of his career.

In dialogue with Spanish media, the strategist revealed the day when, for the first and only time, he cried because of football. “We felt that we were the best, the best team and with that mentality we were going to play anywhere,” he said, but everything fell apart in the Champions League.



And it is that in that season, the merengue team reached the semifinals after leaving on the way the Russian CSKA and the Apoel of Cyprus, simple keys. The semifinal was played against Bayern and with a tie to three on aggregate, everything was defined on penalties. Cristiano, Kaká and Sergio Ramos missed their shots and the Bavarians, at the Bernabéu, sealed their pass to the final.



Although ‘Mou’ seemed calm, he revealed that day was catastrophic. “We stayed with Karanka (technical assistant) in front of the house, inside the car, crying. It was the only time I cried after a defeat, “he said.



He also stated that the blow was really hard because “that season Madrid was the best team in Spain and also the best in Europe.”

.