Throughout history there have been various moments in football worth remembering. Unmatched gestures or feats that will forever be marked on the retina of fans.

Just this May 13 a memorable match of English football is commemorated. The day Sergio Agüero raved not only the English, but all football lovers.

During the 2011/12 season, the Manchester teams played the English football title head to head. United, led by Sir Álex Ferguson, was the favorite, not only for its great figures but also for the hegemony that, at that time, it had in the local tournament.

The City, meanwhile, was a team that was on the rise thanks to a great economic injection from abroad. Figures such as Balotelli, Agüero, Dzeko and Tévez were directed by Roberto Mancini and had managed to make it to the last day alive. If they won they were champions, a draw or defeat left them at the mercy of their backyard rivals.

As expected, the ‘Red Devils’ met and won by the slightest difference to Sunderland. In Etihad, the ‘Cityzens’ suffered because, with one more player, they lost 1-2 against a QPR that did not play anything but wanted to ruin the party.

Dzeko returned the hopes to the fans with the tie at 90 + 1, but the result was not enough. Immediately, Mancini ordered everyone to go up in search of the miracle.

Finally, joy and happiness were immediate. Seconds from the end (they had added five minutes), Agüero grabbed the ball in 3/4 of the court, gave it to Balotelli who held it and returned the wall, the ‘Kun’ avoided an opponent and released a powerful right hand that slipped in the rival goal. Etihad, half Manchester, England and the whole world could not believe what had happened in a few minutes: there was a new champion in England.

Manchester City was crowned for the first time since the new Premier League format and returned to win a league title after 44 years of drought.

