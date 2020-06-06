The Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman, acknowledged that he received a call from Barcelona when the club dismissed Ernesto Valverde in January, but that he preferred to keep his word with the federation of his country to dispute the Eurocup.

In an interview with Catalunya Ràdio’s ‘Tot Tour’ program, the former Barcelona player explained that Barça contacted him last January.

“I had a call, but I had to keep my word with the selection to play the Euro Cup. I am fine with the players and for me the most important thing is the Dutch selection,” he explained.

The author of both the first Barcelona European Cup, revealed that he has a contract “with the possibility of being able to leave after the Euro Cup” that will finally be held in 2021 due to the stoppage caused by the coronavirus.

“Everyone knows that it is a dream to train Barça, but hopefully they can have another opportunity,” said Koeman, who stressed that “you have to have a lot of experience” to train the Barça team.

The former coach of Everton, Ajax and Valencia, among other teams, also took the opportunity to analyze the first months at Camp Nou of his pupil in the Frenkie de Jong team. In this sense, he said that his position on the field is the one that Sergio Busquets currently occupies in most games, although he specified that “it is not bad to adapt in other positions either.”

“He is a young player, who must be given time. He will surely show his level with Ajax and the Dutch national team in a short time. I have no doubt that he is a player with a level to play for Barça,” he added. .

Koeman also claimed that he is fully recovered from the heart problem that forced him to enter a hospital in Amsterdam a month ago. “I feel fine. A month has passed from the problem I had and I am happy to be in shape. I did a checkup last week with the cardiologist, and everything went well. He told me that I have to take care of myself, but they are good feelings “he pointed out.