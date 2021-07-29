Football | Modric boasts of physique around 36 years old

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES, DATES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

The secret of the success of Luka modric This is corroborated by his physical figure. With a Golden Ball Among his extensive record as a Real Madrid player, approaching his 36th birthday does not seem to take its toll on the Croatian, who faces the 2021/22 preseason in top form.

its last post via your Twitter account It confirms that he is better than ever or that he at least maintains his physical fullness. In an immortalized image of the training sessions with the merengue outfit, he could be seen showing off a dignified muscle, with special mention of his lower body. A tone that seems to maintain the one he presented four seasons ago in 2017, as reflected in the two images that make up his message.

YOUR SECOND CHAPTER WITH ANCELOTTI

On his way to wearing the Real Madrid shirt for the tenth consecutive season, Modric is already under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti, the third coach with whom he has played the most games in his career after Zinedine Zidane, also in the white club, and Harry redknapp at Tottenham. The Italian’s return to the Chamartín discipline has pleased him: “He is a great coach, he has had many successes in the first stage and I hope he will also have them in this one”, confessed the Balkan.

