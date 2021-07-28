Football | Messi lands in Barcelona with his return to the club yet to be confirmed

The stay of Leo Messi in Barcelona it seems only temporary. The Argentine is still enjoying his vacation period and it is presumed that his stop in the Catalan capital will be a stopover to a new destination with his family while his professional future is resolved.

Messi, champion of the Copa América with Argentina

Image Source: .

With the player and the club having reached a agreement two weeks agoIt will be next week when I land back in Barcelona to stay. Adjusting Messi’s salary bill is seen as the only pending account to ratify his continuity for the next five campaigns.

The league

David Sánchez’s Mondays: Laporta’s great defeat

07/26/2021 AT 12:04

FOLLOW ALL THE SPORTS UPDATES THROUGH THE EUROSPORT APP

The league

Elías Israel Tuesdays: Towards a Worse League

07/20/2021 AT 07:39

The league

David Sánchez’s Mondays: Blessed tradition-recorded audios

07/19/2021 AT 07:31