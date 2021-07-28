Football | Mbappé: “My biggest dream would be to win the Champions League with PSG”

Mbappé has put the spirits of the Madrid fans in the freezer. In a interview with his teammate Neymar On the occasion of the ten years of the club’s magazine, PSG Magazine, the two players took stock of current affairs and future plans at the club.

The French star, who is already under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino, was forceful about his aspirations in the Parisian entity: “My biggest dream would be to win the Champions League with PSG, it would be something formidable”, Mbappé confessed in an extract collected from the talk revealed by the digital medium ‘Paris United’.

FOLLOW ALL THE SPORTS UPDATES THROUGH THE EUROSPORT APP

Soccer

Mbappé, Zouma and Lautaro Martínez, names of the day

6 HOURS AGO

The league

Elías Israel Tuesdays: 50 “kilazos” by Varane

YESTERDAY AT 07:50

Euro 2020

Mess in France: Rabiot’s mother charged against Mbappé and against Pogba

06/29/2021 AT 17:07