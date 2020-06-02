The decision will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus and the sanitary conditions in the autonomous communities during phase 3 of the pandemic.

The director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies in Spain, Fernando Simón, assured this Tuesday that it is possible that people may have access to soccer stadiums during phase 3 of the de-escalation in this nation due to the Covid pandemic- 19.

“We have been discussing some concerns and some key aspect such as the presence or not of the public in the stands. No closed answer has been given, because it cannot be done right now. In the case that it can be done in phase 3, it will be doneHe said during a video conference.

Football activities in Spain have been halted since mid-March and will resume on June 11, with the intention of ending all the remaining days, which will define the La Liga champion, but also the teams that will go to UEFA competition the following year and those who will lose the category.

For the frantic outcome expected in the classification, the epidemiologist considered that the public plays a determining role with their presence in the buildings, so there will only be people in the stands when all the fields receive the approval to open their doors.

“We know the field factor well. The option for fans to enter the stadiums is there and no decision has been closed, but depending on the evolution of the coronavirus and how the autonomous communities are in phase 3, could be raised, “he concluded.

Just on the eve, the president of UD Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, assured that his team would have the support of his public during the resumption of the Spanish Second Division, statements that caused a stir on social networks and for which the leader was accused of “wanting to alter competition”, by going against government decrees. (Ntx)