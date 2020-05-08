Former Mexican international soccer player Manuel Negrete, considered the author of the best goal in the history of a World Cup, according to a survey by FIFA, reported on Thursday that he contracted the Covid-19.

“I want to share with you that I tested positive for Covid-19,” Negrete said on his Twitter account.

“I feel good, at home, following medical recommendations,” added Negrete, 61, who currently serves as mayor in the Coyoacán mayor’s office in Mexico City.

In April 2018, Negrete won a vote that FIFA organized on the social network Facebook for users to choose the best goal of the World Cups.

The scissor goal that Negrete scored for Bulgaria in the round of 16 match of the Mexico-1986 World Cup was the winner of that FIFA vote; he wrote it down on June 16 of that year at the Azteca stadium.

Months after that vote, in July 2018, Negrete won another one to become mayor of Coyoacán, south of Mexico City.

Although in September his victory was annulled by irregularities, according to an electoral court in the Mexican capital, at the end of that same month the federal court endorsed the victory.

Last March, from his position as mayor and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic contingency, Negrete asked the Mexican Football Federation that the match between the popular Cruz Azul and América be played behind closed doors on Sunday, March 15.

That game was played at the Azteca stadium, located in Coyoacán, the mayor’s office that governs Negrete, and was the last of the Clausura-2020 tournament before Liga MX (first division) suspended its activity due to the pandemic.

In Mexico, the first case of coronavirus was registered on February 28; Until this Thursday, the Ministry of Health had 29,616 positive cases accumulated with a balance of 2,961 deaths.

.