Lionel Messi believes that the prolonged pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic will benefit Barcelona.

“Well, maybe this break may end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will leave doubts, because we will check the level we have or we may have when we start,” said the Argentine attacker in an interview with the newspaper. Sporting sport on Friday.

Barcelona and the Spanish soccer leagues have not played since March 12, when La Liga suspended activities as the spread of COVID-19 in the country gained strength. Reports indicate that more than 27,000 people have died in Spain from the disease.

Messi did not mention the reasons why he believes the period of inactivity would be beneficial for Barcelona, ​​but the return of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, recovered from injury, is surely one of them.

Another reason could be a longer rest time. Barcelona have suffered tough defeats in crucial Champions League duels in the past three seasons, including Liverpool’s 4-0 debacle rout last season in the semi-finals. In those matches it seemed that Barsa was worn out by a long season.

When La Liga suspended its games in March, Barcelona was the leader of the tournament with a two-point advantage over Real Madrid. At the same time the knockout stages of the Champions League were played.

However, it has been a difficult season for the Catalan team. In addition to public discussions between club officials and players regarding an irregular performance on the court, the team made an unusual change of coach midway through the season, when he fired Ernesto Valverde to replace him with Quique Setién.

