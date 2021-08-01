Football | Lille-PSG: Pochettino’s team hit in the Super Cup

MATCH SHEET

1 – Lille: Leonardo Jardim; Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava; Luiz de Araujo (Ikone, m.84), Benjamin Andre, Xeka (Yusuf Yazici, m.78), Jonathan Bamba (Bradaric, m.84); Jonathan David (Timothy Weah, d.75) and Burak Yilmaz.

0- Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe (Kurzawa, m.80), Jan Kehrer, Abdou Diallo; Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Eric Dina-Ebimbe (Georginio Wijnaldum, m.70); Julian Draxler, Arnaud Kalimuendo (Gharbi, d.80) and Mauro Icardi. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino.

Goals: 1-0, m.44: Xeka. 1-1, m.75: Haraguchi. 2-1, m.82: Baumgarti.

Referee: Yigal Frid (Israel). He admonished Kehrer (m.29), Diallo (m.51), De Araujo (m.77), Draxler (m.83) and Danilo Pereira (m.92).

Incidents: match for the final of the French Super Cup played at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv before almost 30,000 spectators.

Lille, the last champion of the French league, beat Paris Saint-Germain (1-0) today in the French Super Cup, played in Tel Aviv and to which the Parisians appeared without several of their main figures. The Doges thus achieved a new title, after beating PSG in the last league by just one point.

Paris appeared without many of its figures, who continue on vacation after their respective international competitions, such as Neymar, Di María and Marquinhos, or they stayed in France, as was the case with Mbappé. Nor were his main reinforcements, including Sergio Ramos, injured, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who have not yet debuted in his new jersey. Who if he was from the beginning, in his first official match at the Parisian club, was the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, very incisive on the right wing and one of his main attack weapons. The first great chance of the match, however, was the Turkish Burak Yilmaz, with a free kick at the goal of the area, which was inches from the post guarded by Navas.

Paris responded through the rebellion of the young French Dina Ebimbe and Kalimuendo, who were well associated on the left wing, disturbing the defense of the Doges on more than one occasion. At the end of the first stage it was the last league champions who managed to open the scoring, with a very strong shot crossed from outside the area by the Portuguese Xeka, behind a side and with assistance from Yilmaz.

The second half started with Lille further behind, and giving up possession even more than in the first stage. With Danilo as the axis, some passes between the lines of Ander Herrera and the punch of Draxler, Mauricio Pochettino’s team quickly became the protagonist, although it failed to seriously disturb the defense of the Doges. In the 70th minute, Wijnaldum’s brand-new debut at PSG woke up the Israeli fans, for whom the match represented a unique opportunity to witness a first-rate football game, and the main sporting event since the return of the public was authorized. to the stadiums last March.

The Lille was limited to counterattack, with long balls for Yilmaz and then for the entered Weah, who did not prosper. It was only in the last minutes of the game that the Parisians were able to generate a clear goal situation, with a shot by Wijnaldujm from the penalty spot after a rebound after a corner kick, but which was stopped by Jardim, one of the figures of the match.

