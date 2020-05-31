Not so used to giving long interviews, Lionel Messi decided to open up and talk about the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic on society and football. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, the Argentine star stated that the world will not be the same after the global health crisis.

The Barcelona star believes that the disease will forever mark today’s society, so that, in his opinion, the world will be divided between the before and after the covid-19 pandemic. He mourned the thousands of deaths caused by the disease.

I think football, like life in general, will not be the same again, “said Messi.” Everyone who is experiencing this situation will remember what happened in another way. In my case, with a feeling of pity and frustration for those who suffered more because they lost their dear friends and family and could not even say goodbye “, added the Argentine.

Messi explained how, in his thinking, the pandemic affects football and other sports, both economically and in the performance of players and athletes.

“Football and sports in general were certainly affected. On the economic side, because there are companies related to the sports universe that may be going through a more complex situation after the coronavirus,” he said. “And in terms of professional performance, because the return to training, competitions and what used to be done in a normal way, now will have to be implemented again, but gradually,” added the player.

Messi is close to returning to the pitch. Barcelona and all Spanish clubs have been released for team training starting this Monday. And the Spanish Championship, suspended since March, is scheduled to restart on June 11th.

