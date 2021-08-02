Football | Le Parisien reveals Mbappé will stay at PSG this season

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: CALENDAR AND SCHEDULES TODAY, AUGUST 2, 2021 – SPAIN MEDAL OPTIONS

The waters with the continuity or the exit of Kylian Mbappé of the PSG They are no longer tame and pick up a new paragraph. On this occasion, it has been ‘Le Parisien’ who has burst onto the scene publishing that, despite the continuous rumors that circulate about Mbappé’s unwillingness to renew, that he will continue the 2021/22 season in the French team.

The French newspaper indicated the information firmly in one of its articles: “For all those who have not understood it or do not seem to understand it, especially on the side of Spain, Mbappé will stay this year at PSG, as this newspaper advanced on July 1”, he stressed. Also insisting that “At the moment, the player is not going to renew. The conditions for the player are not met”Everything indicates that Mbappé will be free next season.

For all those who have not understood, especially on the side of Spain, Mbappé will stay this year at PSG “

With the commitment before the Troyes on the horizon, in what marks the start of Ligue 1 the following weekend, Mbappe he will be part of the expedition as one more player, clearing any hint of the club’s march. At least, during this season, yes, because once the starting gun is fired, a countdown will be activated. And there, the second hand will be pending Real Madrid.

