A federal judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit by the players of the United States women’s soccer team against the national federation to receive the same earnings as their male teammates.

The ruling is a blow to the legal battle that the current world champions have been holding for a year, who quickly advanced that they will appeal the decision.

According to the 32-page resolution, Judge Gary Klausner of the Central California District Court in Los Angeles dismissed the women’s team’s claim for wage discrimination, ruling in favor of the United States Federation (US Soccer).

However, the judge did allow some of the players’ petitions for differences in conditions regarding their male colleagues in areas such as flights, hotel accommodation and medical services to be seen by a court on June 16 in Los Angeles.

The players’ spokeswoman Molly Levinson said the ruling left them “surprised” and “disappointed.”

“We are confident in our case and we are firm in our commitment to ensure that girls and women will not be less valued for their gender,” Levinson said in a brief statement.

“We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change. We know that it takes courage and courage and perseverance to face them. We will appeal and move forward,” stressed the spokeswoman for the team.

Players like Christen Press or Megan Rapinoe, 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or, also spoke out against the ruling.

“We will never stop fighting for equality,” said Rapinoe on Twitter, known for her activism in favor of gender equality and the rights of the LGBTI community.

Judicial battle

The American players filed the lawsuit against the federation in March 2019 claiming to receive the same earnings as the men’s team and asked for a retroactive payment of $ 66 million under the Equal Salary Act.

In Friday’s ruling, the judge alleged that he received evidence that the players had rejected an offer to be paid like the men’s internationals.

“The history of the negotiations between the parties shows that the WNT (United States women’s team) rejected an offer to be remunerated under the same pay-per-play structure as the MNT (men’s team),” Klausner noted in the text.

“Consequently, the applicants cannot now retroactively consider their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the CBA of the MNT,” he argued.

The position of the American federation before the demand of the players was that it offered to provide identical compensation to the two teams in all games controlled by this body.

However, the federation refused to face the retroactive claim of $ 66 million, alleging that it was linked to the disparity in the awards given by FIFA at the World Cups depending on whether it is male or female.

Germany received $ 35 million for their victory at the 2014 World Cup while France received $ 38 million in 2018.

The American women’s team, champion of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, received a total of 6 million for the two tournaments.

The dispute had its climax last March coinciding with the brilliant victory of the women’s team in the SheBelieves Cup, when a series of arguments presented by the federation before the judge were known to justify the unequal payments.

Among these arguments were that the work of a player requires “a higher level of skill” than that of a player and that the conditions faced by the men’s team when playing on courts in Mexico or Central America could not be compared to any of those that live the women’s team.

These explanations generated great outrage among the players – Rapinoe called them “misogynist and sexist” – and sponsors of the federation, whose president Carlos Cordeiro ended up resigning due to the scandal.

.