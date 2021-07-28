Football | Jovic asks for an opportunity: “I didn’t come to Madrid by accident”

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES, DATES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

Jovic is unwilling to throw in the towel. What he has not been able, at the moment, to demonstrate on the pitch with Real Madrid, he has wanted to express with words as a claim for a last chance to continue in the white team. “Sure it could have been better, but I want everything to be better in the end. I didn’t come to Madrid by accident. I believe in myself and in my quality. I know my worth”, claimed the Serbian.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt player, a team with which he also played the second leg of the previous season on loan, wants to convince his current coach, Carlo Ancelotti, but admitted that she has not yet sat down to ponder her future with him: “I did not speak to the new coach about my situation. The beginning is to prepare and I have to give everything I can at all times, try to impose myself and be as prepared as possible for the new season. I know what my goals are. I try to make an impression positive and show what is best“he revealed.

Aware of another possible assignment, Jovic also considered finding his best form elsewhere: “After so much time in which I was more off the field than on the field, at my age, if there is a loan, the priority is to be in a club that recognizes in me enough quality to be a constant option starting in the eleven “he added.

Playing for the biggest club in the world comes with great responsibility. I do not have any problem with that”

The outlook about his future as a merengue seems blurry, but the Balkan is ready to take on the task: “Playing for the biggest club in the world comes with great responsibility. I have no problem with that, nor do I have to deal with any kind of pressure”. Expecting what this new course may come to him, he also wants to put aside his physical problems. “A new season awaits me and opportunities for new tests. The only thing I hope is that, after a long time, I avoid injuries completely. The rest will recover “, clarified Jovic.

