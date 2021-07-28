Football | It has for everyone! Piqué trolling his partner Riqui Puig

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES, DATES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

After the exchange of messages between Iker Casillas Y Gerard Piqué with the audios of the president Florentino Pérez So in the focus of the news, the Barça defender has returned to his old ways. And not even his own companions are spared, since this time his target has been the young man Riqui Puig.

In a photo shared via Twitter by the official FC Barcelona account, Riqui Puig posed during the training session fighting the heat without losing his smile. An apparent immortalized robbery that I hammered in order to respond mentioning a resemblance to the already retired footballer Robin van persie. A comment that the Blaugrana midfielder took with humor by answering him “you will never die”.

Curiously, Gerard Piqué and Van Persie shared equipment in their respective careers in England, Manchester United, although not at the same stage. Likewise, they coincided on several occasions on the pitch as rivals, including the glorious final of the 2010 World Cup between Spain and the Netherlands, in which ‘La Roja’ ended up winning champion with the legendary goal by Andrés Iniesta in the extension.

