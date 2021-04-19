04/19/2021 at 5:50 PM CEST

The former English footballer, Gary Lineker, was very critical of the creation of the European Super League. On his Twitter account, Lineker considered the new format to be detrimental to fans, whom he believes UEFA has not taken into account. “Football is nothing without the fans. “

The “former” of Barça also ensures that fans may still be able to stop the new project. “If the fans stand up to this project that goes against the football pyramid, it can be stopped. “

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. – Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

Lineker, second top scorer in England history with 48 goals, behind Rooney (53), now refuses to accept the new format that replaces the Champions League and to which so many clubs have joined. Along with other English football legends such as Alex ferguson or Gary neville, more and more voices are expressing their discontent towards the creation of a European Super League.