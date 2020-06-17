Valencia CF v Atalanta – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg | UEFA – Handout / .
The confinement is over. The state of alarm agonizes and survives between its last phases before coming to an end. We could all leave home, take walks on the beach or mountains, visit our relatives, breathe fresh air after a short time, but notable decontamination caused by the break. Does not matter. Soccer has returned and, since the stadiums are empty, the fans watch the matches from their homes or from the bars. Precisely the bars are one of the protagonists of the conference, both for some celebration not recommended as for the suspicion that some referee has passed by before sitting in the VOR room in Las Rozas.
This morning I woke up with a curious body and I went out into the street. I have taken a walk, listening to conversations about politics, conspiracy theories and soccer. Sometimes not wearing headphones is the best of blessings. I’ve located a bar, carajillo and conversation bar and entered. It took me two minutes to order a coffee. The busy waiter was arguing with two parishioners about the penalty or no penalty about Lionel Messi yesterday at Barcelona – Leganés. And is that the only popular thing that football has given us back is the arguments and mistakes of the referee team.
Hardly have passed a day and two days from the next and the controversial account is already incalculable. Real Madrid and Barcelona star in many of these. The culés are outraged by the offside of Semedo in the goal annulled Griezmann, which according to them was not, and for how clearly Benzema was ahead in the Whites’ goals, that the VAR line showed that this was not the case. The madridistas, on the contrary, defend that line whiles assure that Jordi Alba fell offside on the first day and that Messi paid tribute to Mireia Belmonte against Leganés.
They are not the only ones. The Espanyolistas cry out to heaven for the expulsion of Bernardo, which should have been revised and canceled. The chees curse the VAR for Diakhaby’s clear penalty, those of Granada say there was no penalty on Borja Iglesias and half of the fans of the Second Division rage enraged against the media invisibility and the arbitration errors against theirs.
I have remembered all this while the saccharin was diluted in my coffee. I like to see how, little by little, it disappears and leaves a precious flavor in the drink. I have remembered how much I love soccer and everything that moves it. I have debated with myself how the VAR could have had such clear errors, how nobody caught Messi’s pool or how Bernardo could be considered aggression. I’ve looked around and there was a lot of cigar referee and mustache, but none of federation. I smiled and asked for the account. One euro with 20 cents. I’ve left an extra 10 cents on tip and a note on the napkin. Thanks to VAR for the bar.