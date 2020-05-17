Those who believe that soccer is only a game where they face eleven against eleven in pursuit of a ball, are wrong. Soccer is a neighborhood, friendships, encounters, disagreements, bah, in short, stories that are reflected in books. And if we talk about the most popular sport in Argentina And literature, what better way to put together a great team of books and writers.

To begin with, in the arch, we must trust the security of the pen Eduardo Galeano and “Football in the sun and shade”. In the last line we are going to resort to defenders of good saying like Juan Villoro, the Mexican writer and playwright, who offers us “divided ball” essays and stories around number five. Eduardo Sacheri with his “Waiting for Tito and other football stories”. Roberto Jorge Santoro appears with the mythical “Literature of the ball”. “El Negro”, who was kidnapped and disappeared in the last civic-military dictatorship, was a pioneer in collecting literary texts related to football, so he will always survive through his work. Roberto Fontanarrosa You can not miss that defense and we should not stop reading “Pure football. All his football stories.”

Let’s go to the middle of the field and there emerges “What a player! A century of women’s football in Argentina” the work of Ayelén Pujol, with a foreword by Angela Lerena. The team’s five is balance and who better than Juan Sasturain, director of the National Library, with “Coarse chopped” and other stories where passion is transformed into letters. In the team there is space for an Italian, Lorenzo Guarnieri, who reflected the fascinating stage of a small club in England in “El Nottingham Forest of Brian Clough. From the second division to two-time champion of Europe in a thousand days “.

Now we go to the front, obviously, to the right “I am the madman. Authorized biography of René Houseman” written by Federico Topet and Pablo Wildau. Walter Saavedra gives poetry to our ensemble and contributes, together with the “Turk” Claudio Cherep, “Hungry for goal. Soccer stories and tales” and to understand more and better Dante Panzeri unbalance from “Soccer, dynamic of the unthinkable”.

A coach is missing; pass nosy we were waiting to read “Doctor and champion. Autobiography of Carlos Salvador Bilardo“. With this team, not only do we qualify the quarantine, but we take advantage of the most painted.

