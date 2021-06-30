“Football is a cluster of successes and small mistakes”

06/30/2021 at 12:27 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The titular goalkeeper of the Spanish team, Unai Simon, has recognized his mistake in the first goal of Croatia and has highlighted that he knew how to overcome the setback: “Soccer is a cluster of successes and small mistakes. When that happens, you have to turn it around, and I was still on the field and the team needed me. I had to continue playing in the same way”.

Spanish, what has become the undisputed starter for Luis Enrique ahead of David De Gea, thanked the fans for the support shown in the stands after committing the failure against Croatia: “The support from the fans after the mistake was a rush for me. Having people clapping afterwards gives you a lot of energy. I’m very grateful.”.

. Club goalkeeper has insisted on the team’s great personality and defensive strength: “In terms of football it was the most important game of my life, I will never forget it. Getting to turn it around together was a sign of the personality that this team has. We are one of the teams with the fewest scoring chances: the defense we have is the best we could have “.

The big goal: to get the fourth Eurocup

Simón has highlighted that the great illusion of the dressing room is to get the title after a somewhat convulsive start: “They are the quarterfinals. We do not depend on the rival, we depend on ourselves. We want to win this European Championship and to win it, we have to face the best. They are a very humble, hard-working group of people who are eager to win this European Championship”.

The goalkeeper has also praised the coach Luis Enrique, which has built a solid and authoritarian team: “Luis Enrique is the main architect of all this. It is the one that guides us. We are all part of this Eurocup and the coach has transmitted this to us at all times“.